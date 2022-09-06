Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $2,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,237,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 40.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 33,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,612. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Bank of America upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

