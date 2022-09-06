Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of IDACORP worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.45. 1,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.26 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.56.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

