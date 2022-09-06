Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in American States Water by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American States Water by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American States Water by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AWR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.