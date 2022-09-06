Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.50. 70,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,231. The company has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $517.46 and a 200 day moving average of $556.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America dropped their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

