Mackay Shields LLC Sells 22,274 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 22,274 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $20,031,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 1,469,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,545,500. Intel Co. has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.