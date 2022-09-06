Mackay Shields LLC Sells 21,217 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.6% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $73,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,761,940. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $383.79. The company has a market cap of $424.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

