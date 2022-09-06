Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.