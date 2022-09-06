Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LWI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.41). 120,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £316.12 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.38.
