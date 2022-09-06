Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.53

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

LWI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 117 ($1.41). 120,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. Lowland Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £316.12 million and a P/E ratio of 975.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.38.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

Lowland Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.