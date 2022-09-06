Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Takes $429,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,731. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,189.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,066.31.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

