Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $3,839,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 21.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.62. 1,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,970. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $145.41 and a one year high of $203.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.30.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $1.40. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.