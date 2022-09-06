Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Unilever by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 93,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,627. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

