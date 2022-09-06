Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 19,608 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,735 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NIKE worth $130,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $105.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

