Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,900 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,358,774,000 after buying an additional 723,057 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,628,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

