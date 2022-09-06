Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Shopify by 101.5% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,146,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 577,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,075,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,504,000 after acquiring an additional 181,964 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 538,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,502,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $176.29. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

