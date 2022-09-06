Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Up to $52.25

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.25, but opened at $54.34. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 5,244 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.23 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,683 shares of company stock worth $6,106,441 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $211,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 76.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,618,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 86.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

