Kings Point Capital Management Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kings Point Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

