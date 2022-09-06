Kings Point Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10,391.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

