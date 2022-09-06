Kings Point Capital Management Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Kings Point Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QCOM traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $129.01. The company had a trading volume of 193,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,141. The company has a market cap of $144.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.