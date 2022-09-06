Kings Point Capital Management Buys 1,672 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 224,108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,284,270. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 260,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,639,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

