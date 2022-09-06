Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 280 ($3.38).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of LON:KGF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239.70 ($2.90). 12,896,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.02. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The stock has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 599.26.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.