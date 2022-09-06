Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 335 ($4.05). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 280 ($3.38).

LON:KGF traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 239.70 ($2.90). 12,896,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,228,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.02. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 599.26. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

