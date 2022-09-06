Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Purchases A$1,642,800.00 in Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Rating) insider Neil Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,642,800.00 ($1,148,811.19).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.19.

Kelsian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.33%.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine tourism and public transport services in Australia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

