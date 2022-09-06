Karlinski Andrew C Sells 1,444 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Karlinski Andrew C trimmed its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 1.8% of Karlinski Andrew C’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 2,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,354. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.47. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

