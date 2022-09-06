Karlinski Andrew C Invests $35,000 in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 36,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $52.83.

