Karlinski Andrew C Cuts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Karlinski Andrew C reduced its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 138,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,623. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $113.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.