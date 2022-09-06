Karlinski Andrew C Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,512. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

