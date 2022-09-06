Karlinski Andrew C Acquires 6,523 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Karlinski Andrew C boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 112.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 119,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,041,845. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.