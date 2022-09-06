JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.56 ($2.98).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 1.62 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168.12 ($2.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,122,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,899,473. The company has a market cap of £26.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 160.36. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

