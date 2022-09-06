JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €62.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($63.27) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.
BNP Paribas Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of BNP traded down €1.02 ($1.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €46.46 ($47.41). 2,335,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.82. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($70.58).
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.
