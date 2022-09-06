JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.09

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

