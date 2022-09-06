JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.09

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 2166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Insider Activity

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

