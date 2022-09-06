Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$320.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $320.00 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,265,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,064,936. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.