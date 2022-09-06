iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.18. 348,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,662. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

