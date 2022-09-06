iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.56. 39,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,848. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

