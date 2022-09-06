iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.56

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.56 and last traded at $51.56, with a volume of 77855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,063,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,233,000 after acquiring an additional 497,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,034,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,818,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $290,468,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,398,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,590,000 after acquiring an additional 916,935 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

