iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Karlinski Andrew C

Karlinski Andrew C reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Karlinski Andrew C’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,960,272 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97.

