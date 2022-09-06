Invitation Homes Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,455 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 2,205 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 585,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

