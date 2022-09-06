Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 45,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the average volume of 30,865 put options.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.54. 140,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,206,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $91.05. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $113.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,457 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,424,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after acquiring an additional 711,096 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

