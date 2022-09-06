Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 513.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.5% during the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,676,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,228,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,783,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,019. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.85. The firm has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

