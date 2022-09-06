Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Trading Down 8.5%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 3.84 and last traded at 3.87. Approximately 617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 468,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price for the company.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of 3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inter & Co, Inc.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inter & Co, Inc. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

