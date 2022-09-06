Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Acquires 18,000 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) Director William Paul Wells Wells purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,090,803.60.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$850.00.

On Monday, August 29th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,230.00.

On Friday, August 26th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 50,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$400.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$790.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$385.00.

On Friday, July 29th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$790.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$735.00.

On Monday, July 25th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 1,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$750.00.

TPL stock remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. 1,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

