Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.14

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002499 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001688 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00836289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015556 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab.
Buying and Selling Iconic Token
