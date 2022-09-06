i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,116. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $719.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after buying an additional 43,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 273.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 42,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

