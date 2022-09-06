HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.57. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2,178 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
