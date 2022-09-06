HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.90

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $12.57. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 2,178 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,977,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 515,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth $5,266,000. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Further Reading

