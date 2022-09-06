Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $463,464.39

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Hush has a total market cap of $463,464.39 and $469.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00312975 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00122620 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00078483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

