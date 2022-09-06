Huobi BTC Price Hits $18,743.83 on Major Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $730.44 million and approximately $264,658.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $18,743.83 or 0.99609727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005314 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002511 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001707 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00879074 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016556 BTC.
About Huobi BTC
Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.
Buying and Selling Huobi BTC
