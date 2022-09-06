Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) PT Lowered to $52.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stephens to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 57,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,293. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,275,000 after buying an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

