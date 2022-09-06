HOPR Price Hits $0.0688 on Top Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $14.64 million and $630,518.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029549 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00041878 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00082817 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000169 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official website is hoprnet.org/pt.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

