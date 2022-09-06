Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.89

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 682602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.