HODL (HODL) Price Down 9.4% This Week

HODL (HODL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, HODL has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HODL has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $17,418.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HODL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,134.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.29 or 0.08337425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00196771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00294414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.19 or 0.00779718 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.52 or 0.00614205 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001264 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,350,766,640,609 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

HODL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars.

