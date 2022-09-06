HEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.47 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. HEX has a market cap of $6.92 billion and approximately $9.47 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00465064 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000178 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.31 or 0.01941353 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005722 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00235987 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000133 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
